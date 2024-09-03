Thomasville continues Hurricane Debby cleanup one month later

Massive cleanup efforts continue across Thomas County, with over 20,000 cubic yards of debris cleared.

Neighbors are now preparing for potential future storms as hurricane season is still underway.



Watch the video to see how neighbors are recovering one month after Hurricane Debby.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

This massive debris pile is thanks to Hurricane Debby.

One month after the storm, I'm following up on the cleanup.

The aftermath of Hurricane Debby left Thomas County with over 20,000 cubic yards of debris.

Cleanup crews have been working to remove the fallen trees, branches, and other remnants scattered across the area.

Albert Davis lives on the eastern side of town.

Debby brought a large tree crashing down onto his front porch.

"We got lucky it was not real tall. It was more bushed out, so it didn't tear the house up, but it just got the corner of the porch," said Davis.

CrowderGulf, a disaster recovery and debris removal company, has been leading the charge in cleaning up the mess.

"The debris field mainly there was damage all over the county; Thomasville, Boston, and the municipalities, but mainly the debris was concentrated on the southern part of the county and mainly the southeast portion," said Holmes.

Davis has had seven evergreen trees fall on his property alone.

Despite the damage, he's grateful that insurance covered all the repairs.

But the work isn't done yet.

"We've got to clean up around here. We want to try and make something out of the tree because it's been here for 150 years, according to tree people," said Davis

With hurricane season far from over, Davis is preparing for whatever comes next.

"There probably will be, I think. I bought extra gas cans for gas, I've got three generators, and we're in the process of buying ourselves a solar generator," said Davis.

Hurricane Season runs through Saturday, November 30th.

