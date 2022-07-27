THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Crayons, pencils, and everything school related teachers at Scott Elementary School will appreciate.

Pencils, crayons, papers are common supplies that are now gone.

Now businesses in Thomasville are stepping up and asking the community to provide some relief.

"To make an awareness of what happened because it wasn't a huge story but its right here in our community so if we can just get it started and other people could pitch in then its perfect," said Andy Blanton.

Andy Blanton, a State Farm Insurance agent in Thomasville came up with the idea to have a school supply drive for the teachers of Scott Elementary School.

Last June, Scott Elementary school had a fire. Due to excess water damages from the sprinklers classroom supplies were destroyed.

The Thomasville Humane Society also joined the partnership.

Now they're asking the community to fill up these bins with supplies.

"Because we are one big happy family in Thomasville and we want to support each other. So I think getting the binders getting the glue sticks whatever it maybe might be a little but it really is going to go far away," said Nick Mottola.

Mottola said its up to the community to remind the school that they're here to help.

"It might only seem 40 to 50 dollars but that's coming out of their pocket so if we can help them then why are we not," said Mottolla.

People in Thomasville can drop of their donations at



State Farm

14004 US Hwy 19S



14004 US Hwy 19S Abbey Lake Apartments

2005 E Pinetree Blvd



2005 E Pinetree Blvd And The Thomasville Humane Society

180 Big Star Drive



Donations will be accepted until August 8th.