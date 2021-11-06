Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Thomasville City Schools updates mask policy from 'required' to 'recommended'

items.[0].image.alt
Chris O'Meara/AP
Students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for the first day of school at Sessums Elementary School, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Riverview, Fla.
Children wear masks on first day of school at Sessums Elementary School in Riverview, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021
Posted at 10:15 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 22:17:19-04

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomasville City Schools has updated its mask policy in its schools, with students and teachers now being "recommended" rather than "required" to wear masks while in school.

The move comes as Thomas County is experienced a decrease in COVID-19 transmission, as well as a rising vaccination rate, according to Superintendent Dr. Raymond Bryant, Jr in a letter to TCS stakeholders on Nov. 3.

The updated policy went into effect on Nov. 3, 2021.

Those who still want to continue wearing masks for their own comfort level are free to do so as well, Dr. Bryant added.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming