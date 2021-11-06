Thomasville City Schools updates mask policy from 'required' to 'recommended'

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomasville City Schools has updated its mask policy in its schools, with students and teachers now being "recommended" rather than "required" to wear masks while in school.

The move comes as Thomas County is experienced a decrease in COVID-19 transmission, as well as a rising vaccination rate, according to Superintendent Dr. Raymond Bryant, Jr in a letter to TCS stakeholders on Nov. 3.

The updated policy went into effect on Nov. 3, 2021.

Those who still want to continue wearing masks for their own comfort level are free to do so as well, Dr. Bryant added.