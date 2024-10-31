Thomasville City Schools plans to convert a cafeteria into a new clinic

A new clinic for Thomas City Schools will offer routine checkups, illness treatment, and mental health support.

A nurse practitioner and receptionist will be on-site to assist students with both urgent and routine healthcare needs.



Watch the video to see what features are included in the healthcare clinic.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

About 20% of Thomasville City School students don't have health insurance.

But they will soon have access to some healthcare, thanks to a new clinic at Harper Elementary.

I'm tracking how this project will provide much-needed care in Thomasville.

This new on-site clinic will ensure access to healthcare for all students,

Services will include everything from basic checkups to treating illnesses—without students having to leave school.

A receptionist and a Nurse Practitioner will staff the clinic.

They'll handle both routine and urgent health needs.

Plans call for transforming an existing cafeteria into multiple exam rooms, a lab, a behavioral health room, and restrooms.

That way staff can provide a range of essential health needs in one place.

" We see the need for our children to have all-around services, health services to eliminate some more barriers for our children to attend school regularly," said Tina McBride.

Tina McBride, Director of Student Services says the focus is on student well-being, going beyond academics.

"For those students that need it, this will be a service available to them, whether they do have insurance or not; we're gonna make sure we address that," said McBride.

Nearly 20% of Thomasville students don't have health insurance.

That gap can take a serious toll on school attendance and performance.

Jeremy Rayburn, director of operations and athletics says the clinic will be open to all students.

"If it's a high school student that needs to see a doctor, we will have the ability to transport them to that location to have the same services as the students that are actually in that building," said Rayburn.

Rayburn tells me the bidding process will open on December 5. Construction is set to kick off in January. The health clinic is expected to open in May 2025.