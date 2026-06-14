Thomasville city offices to close Friday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth Holiday

THOMASVILLE, GA — The closure affects some city services, though refuse pickup schedules, the landfill, Country Oaks Golf Course, and the Municipal Airport will remain operational.

Some City of Thomasville services will be affected by the closure of administrative offices on Friday, June 19, 2026, in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday.

The Utilities Response Center will maintain its regular 24-hour operational schedule. Residents can call 229-227-5499 for assistance.

City of Thomasville and Thomas County residential and commercial refuse customers will see no change to Friday pickup schedules. Customers are encouraged to place containers curbside by 7 a.m. to avoid a lapse in service.

The Landfill will be open for normal hours of operation from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Country Oaks Golf Course will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tee times are recommended. Golfers can schedule tee times online at CountryOaksGolfCourse.org or by calling 229-225-4333.

The Municipal Airport will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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