Thomasville City Council to host comprehensive plan five-year update

The Thomasville City Council is continuing with their plans to grow and develop the city.

The 2018 Thomasville Blueprint has been underway for five years, revitalizing neighborhoods, managing land use and establishing a historic district.

The next step of the plan involves enlisting the community for ideas and input.

1,000 community members came out in 2018 to help brainstorm for plans for the city.

Local leaders hope to see a similar or larger turn out five years later.

“We see this as an opportunity to truly to just re-engage the community to let them know where we are five years in and help them kind of work with us as we determine what the next five years of this plan will look like," said City Planner Kenneth Thompson.

Thompson said some of the city's top priorities for the next five years include working on shaping up roadways coming into the Thomasville and further neighborhood improvement.

The meeting will be held in the municipal building on Thursday night.