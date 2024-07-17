Thomasville church partners with Second Harvest to fight food insecurity despite inflation costs

New Covenant Church and Second Harvest collaborate to provide fresh produce and essentials to fight food insecurity.



Allison Allen emphasizes the need for more volunteers as the church expands its support to meet the growing demand.



Watch the video to see how rising grocery prices are affecting neighbors.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

Boxes of food are stacked and ready to help those in need.

"I think it's awesome, I just found about new covenant today," said Lawhorn.

I'm at New Covenant Church, where they are helping fill the growing need to fight food insecurity.

In recent years, we've told you how food prices are soaring.

Neighbors in Thomasville are feeling those price increases every day.

But help is available.

New Covenant Church is partnering with Second Harvest.

They provide fresh produce, bread, and other necessities.

Allison Allen, Co-Pastor at the church, tells me there's a growing need here.

"I feel like with our food going up in price,I know I went to the grocery store and got a meal for my family and couple of items and it was $86," said Allen.

Ashley Wollum volunteers with the church.

She tells me this push is helping ease financial burdens.

"If you have a normal family of a husband, wife and three kids, they can't afford daycare is through the roof I mean it's almost as much as rent so then they have to choose between light bill, rent or food," said Wollum.

Food prices are up whether you're grabbing takeout or shopping for groceries.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows grocery prices went up by 1% for the year, while full-service restaurant menu prices jumped by 3.5%

"There are times when I cry at night because I'm wondering when my next meal is coming from," said Lawhorn.

Dotty Lawhorn, A retired nurse tells me she wants just enough food to get by

As more neighbors show up, Allen tells me that the church might need more volunteers to handle the high demand.

"We might see a dozen, fifteen agencies group home for street feeds come out. Street feeds might feed anywhere between 50 to a 150 people and then in the afternoons, we fed minimum of 50 families last week," said Allen.

The church is open for Agencies and group homes to come and grab food from 11:30 to 12:30 and for individual families from 1 until 3.