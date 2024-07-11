Thomasville church helps homeless neighbors get back on their feet

Pastor Dave and Allison Allen coordinate weekly outreach efforts aimed at supporting homeless individuals through essential services such as showers and clean clothing.



The church emphasizes empowerment and community integration, focusing on helping individuals like Keith Charles rebuild their lives.



Watch the video to witness firsthand the impact of these initiatives on the lives of homeless individuals in Thomasville.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

A helping hand for our homeless neighbors.

I'm tracking how New Covenant Church is helping our neighbors get back on their feet.

Pastor Dave Allen and his wife Allison are on a mission.

Every Thursday, they work to help homeless neighbors in Thomasville get a new start.

It begins with a shower here at their church.

"We've had phone calls to pick up people and then my husband picks up a bus or a van that's actually another churches van and he runs through town, goes to the shelters, and different places and he picks up people around town," said Allen.

Once they arrive, folks can shower and get clean clothes along with other resources.

"We want to encourage them when they're clean and they feel fresh and they feel good they'll be able to produce and they'll be able to feel like they're back in society," said Allen.

She tells me some come straight from jail or have been robbed on the streets.

Some have addictions or mental health issues.

The part of that mission is connecting neighbors with resources.

"We teach them about triggers and different things and roots to maybe some even from childhood or past down form generation to generation so they can get drug or alcohol free," said Allen.

I met with Keith Charles, a 63-year-old who's been coming to the church every week for the past three months.

"they do everything they can, no matter how difficult it is. Right now I need an ID card so I can access my money," said Charles.

The church has supported Keith through sobriety.

He's one of many the team has been working to help.

"We don't give cash out, we give hands up so sometimes it's nice to have a place like this where you can funnel it and know that you're not just handing a $20 bill for someone," said Allen.

New Covenant Church needs volunteers from Wednesday to Saturday

Donations of items like men's shoes, underwear, socks, and tents are encouraged.

Contact the church at (229) 226-3246 to help our homeless neighbor.

