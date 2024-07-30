Thomasville Center for the Arts receives $10,000 grant for historic preservation

A $10,000 grant will fund essential repairs including repainting, window reglazing, and wood replacement to maintain the building's historic charm.



The building’s history as a former school adds personal value for local residents, enhancing its role in the community.



Watch the video to see how Thomasville Center for the Arts continues to serve as a key cultural hub, drawing visitors who appreciate its historic significance and ongoing exhibitions.



BROADCAST SCRIPT

On a mission to preserve our neighborhood's history, Thomasville is focusing on this 109-year-old.

Formerly known as the East Side School, but now it's the Thomasville's center for the arts.

I'm tracking how the $10,000 grant will help preserve this building and see what neighbors think about it.

The grant, provided by the Georgia Trust, is crucial in maintaining the building's historic charm and functionality.

This funding will enable essential preservation work including repainting, reglazing windows, repairing cracks, and replacing rotten wood.

"Truly our building is the biggest work of art that we show off," said Bell.

Erin Wolfe Bell, Executive Director, tells me some neighbors come here just to check out the building.

"Just to experience the building and walk around and take in its beauty and then we add to it with our exhibitions and out events," said Bell.

Bell says Community members who attended school here still live in the area and have many memories associated with this building.

"The center of the arts is a destination place for everybody," said Stewart.

Ginny Stewart, a volunteer at the center for over three years, says the architecture is very welcoming to kids in the neighborhood.

"Because this was a school, when the children come here, the grandeur of this place is amazing and the old floors and the basement and the upstairs," said Stewart.

The preservation of the building is already underway, it is expected to be done in August.

To check out programs and events at Thomasville center of the arts, visit thomasvillearts.org.