Thomasville animal shelters are helping others recover after hurricane devastation

BROADCAST SCRIPT

A Thomasville shelter is stretched thin.

Its dog population doubled after rescuing pets from hurricane-hit areas.

I'm finding out how they're managing this surge and how our community can step-up to help.

Hurricanes Helene and Milton have devastated shelters in nearby counties, leaving them with no choice but to transfer animals.

Thomasville Humane has already taken in over 20 dogs, doubling their canine dog population.

"From Hurricane Helene, we've been pulling from shelters that have had their facilities completely destroyed by the storm or their capacity cut in half because of all the damage," said Sydney Pfaff. She is Thomasville Humane's engagement director.

Pfaff tells me their shelter is part of a collaborative program that mentors 44 shelters across Georgia. Thomasville Humane helps with supplies like kennels, food, and leashes. However, they're feeling the strain too and are asking neighbors for help.

"You could lose everything and it's so scary," said Holtzhower.

Keilah Holtzhower, a 15-year-old volunteer, had to evacuate her home in Pasco County, Florida, because of Hurricane Milton.

Even though she's miles away and can't check on her own pets, she's jumped right in to help the animals displaced by the hurricanes.

"If I had my own vehicle and I was going around and it was after the storm and there's animals just out and about, I know I would take as many as I could and bring them somewhere," said Holtzhower.

Pfaff tells me the situation is a lot worse in other shelters. Limited space is forcing those shelters to consider euthanizing animals just to make room. That's why it's so important for neighbors to consider fostering; opening their homes to a pet, even temporarily.

"The more animals we have out of our facility and into a loving foster home, that opens a cage, and space and staff resources and time to be able to take in more animals," said Pfaff.

If fostering isn't an option, You can make a difference by donating supplies like food, leashes, or kennels to 180 Big Star Drive in Thomasville.

