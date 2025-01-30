Thomas University’s football program helps veterans transition to civilian life

Thomas University's football program offers veterans a sense of brotherhood and structure after military service.



The university partners with the National Guard and Reserves, helping students serve while pursuing higher education.



Watch the video to hear how this program is changing lives and creating new opportunities.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

From the battlefield to the football field—TU is giving veterans a new playbook.

"I'd love to go to the league, I'd love to play at the next level, any level after this for me I'd be eternally grateful for," said Connor Munn, Veteran football player.

I'm taking a closer look at how Thomas University is using football to help service members transition into civilian life.

"The military functions as a team, and so oftentimes when a service member separates from that team, they're looking for that camaraderie. Football is very popular in this area, and it made sense to provide a pathway for those service members to be part of it," said Stephen Ferguson, Vice President of Military and Corporate Relations at Thomas University.

TU's military football program is more than just a team—it's a support system.

Through a partnership with the National Guard and Reserves, TU has helped 50-60 students enlist while earning their degrees.

"This program changed my life, probably saved my life. I had no purpose after the military, and transitioning to civilian life was very difficult for me. I was lacking that brotherhood," said Munn.

But as the program grows, leaders are making changes to better serve these veterans. They're bringing in staff with military backgrounds to make sure players feel understood, both on and off the field.

"When you bring a population that has been in the service for three or four years and they're used to a certain type of communication style, we just want to ensure that those leading the program have that background as well," said Ferguson.

The program isn't just about football—it's opening career doors, too.

TU works with industries across the region, creating internships and job pathways for those student veterans.

"It's the endless number of calls that I get from business owners about, 'We're looking to hire your student veterans. How do we create an opportunity for them to come and work for us?'" said Ferguson.

Ferguson tells me they're actively recruiting for the next season right now.

You can apply on their website.