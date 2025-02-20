Thomas University program offers free tax filing for veterans and low-income families

Many residents pay hundreds for tax prep—this program does it for free.

It covers military pay, combat pay, and moving expenses to maximize returns.



Watch the video to find out if you qualify and how to get your taxes done for free.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

Nobody likes doing taxes, but what if someone did them for you… for free?

That's exactly what Thomas University students are doing.

I'm diving into how this program is helping families save money and avoid the stress.

Tax season is here, and for many, it's a stressful time.

But this year, Thomas University is stepping in to help neighbors get their taxes done right—for free.

"I think more and more people are realizing that we're here and this is a free service, and we are happy to do this. They can walk in, they don't have to make an appointment," Said Bergern.

Bonnie Bergan, an adjunct instructor at Thomas University, says the program is more important than ever, especially with the growing need in the community.

"Tax preparation is very expensive. I've never paid less than $500 or $700 to get my taxes done, so if that's a service they offer for free, that's definitely a big give-back," said King.

Nicole King, a local neighbor, says the program is a game-changer, especially for veterans and those who struggle to afford tax prep services.

"A lot of people don't know that there are a lot of tax rules and laws. To maximize the amount that you get back, you definitely need the right person doing your taxes," said King.

The program helps more than just regular residents—it's also supporting veterans, making sure they get their military pay, combat pay, and moving expenses filed correctly.

And it gives students like Taylor Young real-world experience while learning vital accounting skills.

"I took, I believe, four or five tests on the IRS website, especially to be certified for the military, so that was a hard test to do," said Young.

And for those who aren't tech-savvy, the program helps bypass the hassle of confusing online systems.

"I think that a lot of people, particularly older people that may not be computer savvy, just feel more comfortable having somebody else do it for them and bypass the stress of having to get on the computer," said Bergern.

This free tax service is available every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Thomas University—running through the end of tax season.

In Thomasville, I'm Layan Abu-Tarboush, ABC 27.

