Thomas County’s Longest-Serving Sheriff to Step Down: Who Will Take His Place?

Both candidates emphasize reforming the aging jail system and improving response times in rural areas.

Watkins highlights continuity in leadership, while Spires focus stems from her years in resource and jail management roles.



This election marks a rare opportunity for Thomas County voters to shape the direction of local law enforcement after nearly five decades under the same sheriff.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

It’s a decision that’ll shape Thomas County’s future.

So far at least 20,000 people have voted here in Thomas County that's a 60.2% voter turnout as of 5:30 p.m.

We’re set for a race that could transform local law enforcement for years to come.

For the first time in almost half a century, Thomas County voters are choosing a new sheriff to replace the county’s longest-serving leader, Sheriff Carlton Powell. After 48 years Powell is stepping down.

Now two people are hoping to grab the sheriff’s office top spot.

Timothy Watkins, a chief investigator with over 30 years in the department, says his experience gives him the edge.

“People don’t understand that the sheriff is responsible for more than just law enforcement... the sheriff’s office has to run the jail, it’s responsible for the court systems,” said Watkins.

Lelia Spires, on the other hand, brings nearly two decades as a school resource officer and insight from her years working in the jail.

“Working in the jail let me see some of the different things happening that need to be fixed, things that people aren’t even aware of,” said Spires.

One thing both candidates can agree on… Both candidates agree on the need for quicker response times for the smaller towns.