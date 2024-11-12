Thomas County’s first responders to receive crucial PTSD support

$37,000 in coverage for first responders experiencing trauma from high-stress, life-threatening situations.



Program aims to reduce the emotional burden faced by firefighters, EMTs, sheriff’s deputies, and dispatchers.



Watch the video to learn more about personal experiences with PTSD.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

Being a first responder is rewarding, but for some, it comes with a price.

"We're exposed to things that the human body is not designed to be exposed to," said Jones.

I'm looking at how new support is aiming to relieve the emotional burdens for those sworn to protect the community.

The Georgia First Responder PTSD Program is set to bring critical support to Thomas County's first responders, offering around $37,000 in coverage to help address the toll of trauma for EMTs, firefighters, sheriff's deputies, and dispatchers.

"I was on a call where a young man was instantly killed through a head-on collision," said Winter.

Doug Winter, a firefighter of over 15 years, says the hardest calls stay with him, making the support this program offers vital.

"You can't help but the thoughts run through your mind of who's this guy's family," said Winter.

County Fire Chief Chris Jones also knows firsthand how much these resources can help.

Years ago, he struggled in silence until a PTSD training class helped him understand what he was facing.

"I wasn't talking with anyone about it, and I had no idea where I was at," said Jones.

Jones remembers going through a checklist during training and realizing he identified with nearly every symptom.

"They brought out basically a sheet of all these things that would change when someone is dealing with a lot of stress. I almost checked every box on the sheet, and there's like 40 boxes," said Jones.

This self-recognition, he says, was a turning point.

"When I identified it, I was able to cope with it, if you will," said Jones.

The new PTSD benefit for first responders is set to be effective by January 2025.

