Thomas County's 18th fire station will enhance emergency response times and community safety in Boston

The new volunteer fire station at 6150 Five Forks Rd will be strategically located to serve an area with a high population density in Thomas County, enhancing overall emergency response capabilities.



This station will allow for quicker response times to various emergencies, including house fires, storm damage, and search-and-rescue operations.



Watch the video to learn about volunteer opportunities and how you can contribute to your community's safety.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

As emergency calls keep rising, Thomas County is stepping up with a new volunteer fire station in Boston.

I'm taking a closer look at why this is important for our neighborhood's safety.

The new volunteer fire station in Boston will be Thomas County's 18th fire station.

This one will be strategically located at, an area chosen for its high population density

"With all the studies we've done, that was the highest population in a five-mile area that we could go to," said Ogletree.

Derrick Ogletree, Director of Emergency Services says the new volunteer station will improve response times significantly, allowing firefighters to reach emergencies faster in Boston and nearby areas.

"There's always a demand for helping, there's always someone that needs help and if it takes one person to help or 10 people to help, it's what we do," said Ogletree.

Currently, Thomas County has 46 trained volunteers, and a new campaign aimed to recruit more. Derrick says their motto is simple:

"'Don't quit your day job, be a volunteer,' It doesn't matter what you do and where you are during the day time, it's your full time job," said Ogletree.

Fabian Hernandez, a recent graduate of the "Street to Station" program.

He says volunteering is more than a job—it's a way to give back to his community.

"I learned a lot but I feel like through training and meeting all the other people from the city and the county that there's still a lot that I can do to benefit my community," said Hernandez.

The fire station opens on November 7th.