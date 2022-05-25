Thomas County voters say their voice will make an impact on Georgia's future

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — According to Thomas County officials, 9,278 people have voted in the 2022 Primary Election.

"It stands more weight than waiting until the election is over with and you're debating and causing another problem, voting is very important," said Pamela Jones, who lives in Thomasville.

Jones walked the few blocks from her house to the Douglas Middle School polling location to make her voice heard. She added,

"We voice our opinion differently, but we need to come together."

ABC 27 spoke with the Thomas County Election Supervisor, Frank Scoggins. ABC 27 asked him if he thought the idea of voter fraud would keep people away. He said,

"I've heard a lot of people question me about the machines we test every machine it's open to the public when he do we advertise it and if you're ever in doubt with what you might have heard or what you think somebody might have seen please I welcome you to come down here I'll take the time to sit here and explain to you what we're doing."

Scoggins has also seen an increase in early voters and voter registration in comparison to the last primary. He says they have roughly 29,000 registered voters in the county and over 4,000 of them took advantage of early voting.

For resident, Jim Lozowski, he says he came out tonight to vote because...

“I just can’t stand back and not do anything I just think we’re going in many wrong directions and yet here in Georgia we’ve got some good directions to go in.”

Something Pamela agrees with...

"You can't satisfy everybody but coming together as a whole will get the next generation on their feet."

If you missed tonight's election you can still register to vote in the General Election happening on November 8th. The deadline to register is October 11th.