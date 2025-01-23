Thomas county under curfew as dangerous road conditions persist

Roads are still slick and dangerous, with thawing snow refreezing overnight, creating black ice.



With multiple shelters full, emergency responders are transporting neighbors to safe places as temperatures drop.



Watch video to see how public safety teams and shelters are responding to the storm’s impact.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

Snow's not the only thing falling here—temperatures and ice are too.

And it's turning the roads into hazard zones all over Thomas County.'

"The roads are still very icy and very slick," said Knight.

I'm tracking how leaders are keeping neighbors safe as these conditions get more dangerous.

Public Works crews have been working around the clock, sanding bridges and roads.

Jay Knight from Public Works says while there aren't any specific road closures right now, all roads are dangerous and should be avoided.

"This morning when we got up, the roads were in really good shape to have the snow on them like they were packed down hard but now what we started seeing is a little bit of thawing and the snow starting to lose some of that and turning back into ice," said Knight.

Knight says thawing and refreezing creates hidden icy spots, making it extremely dangerous to drive—especially for anyone unfamiliar with the area.

That's why the curfew's been extended until noon Thursday.

"Even though they say 'well it's pretty and its snow and everything looks great. I think I can drive in a particular area around their house', the conditions are different over all the roads, whether you are in a shady spot on the road, that condition can totally change in a few feet" said Knight.

Meanwhile, Thomas County CARES, a non-profit supporting the homeless, has been busy making sure everyone who needs shelter is taken care of.

The team's been out looking for neighbors who need a warm place to stay, even during the night. These efforts started at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

"I started out with phone calls from Chad Taylor to let me know about a gentleman that was sleeping on the sidewalk. He was concerned with him, and I found him at Valvoline," said Murphy.

That man is okay and was taken to a shelter to get warm.

They were able to work with other partners to locate neighbors who needed last-minute shelter and transported them to shelters across the county.

Tammy tells me she'll keep checking on the homeless neighbors to make sure they're safe, no matter what.

"If ice has melted off, then we'll be back in touch to let TPD know that we're going to check on a couple of people that we feel might need to leave and come to a safe place and see how that goes," said Murphy.

All schools and administrative offices will be closed on Thursday.