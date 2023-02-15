Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Thomas County to host free pet microchip clinic

Pets
SOURCE: MGN Online
Pets
Pets
Posted at 11:25 AM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 11:25:57-05

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — To ensure Thomas County pet owners can easily be contacted if their pets are reported missing or found, a free microchip pet clinic will be taking place in Thomasville.

Thomas County Animal Services and animal rescue organizations will reportedly be providing pet owners with a permanent way to ensure they can I.D. their pets. The drive thru clinic will include a free microchip, insertion and lifetime enrollment in a recovery service, according to Thomas County Sheriff's Office.

Pet owners will be asked to provide a proof of residency in Thomas County.

The clinic is set to take place Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Thomas County Health Department, located at 484 Smith Avenue.

Cats and pocket pets must be in a carrier and dogs must have a collar and leash.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming