Thomas County to host free pet microchip clinic

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — To ensure Thomas County pet owners can easily be contacted if their pets are reported missing or found, a free microchip pet clinic will be taking place in Thomasville.

Thomas County Animal Services and animal rescue organizations will reportedly be providing pet owners with a permanent way to ensure they can I.D. their pets. The drive thru clinic will include a free microchip, insertion and lifetime enrollment in a recovery service, according to Thomas County Sheriff's Office.

Pet owners will be asked to provide a proof of residency in Thomas County.

The clinic is set to take place Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Thomas County Health Department, located at 484 Smith Avenue.

Cats and pocket pets must be in a carrier and dogs must have a collar and leash.

