Thomas County students looking out for fellow students this holiday season

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Students in Thomas County schools are working together to make sure this Christmas is a special one for some of the county's youngest students.

"We have around 80 teams, you multiple that by four, five kids. That's 320 kids that are impacted in the high school that are actually taking those kids shopping and delivering gifts to them," said Leonard Guyton.

Leonard Guyton is the Assistant Principal at Thomas County Central High school.

A school with a history of students helping students during the holiday season for the last 11 years.

Right now they are preparing for their 'Shop with a Yellow Jacket' program.

Groups of four to five students team up to raise $100 to help younger students in need in the Thomas county school system.

Senior Jada Blake has been participating for three years.

She said it feels good to know they're helping students and their families during a time when they need it the most.

"Just to bring joy to those parents like less stress off of their back it made me feel better."

Another special part of the program is students shopping together and then wrapping gifts.

Delisa Barrow is one of the teachers involved.

She has a front-row seat to how the program is making a difference in not just the students' lives, but their families too.

"They love wrapping their presents and they take ownership of it and they can't wait for Christmas morning because not only are they getting presents but they get to give their parents something and their siblings something."

"I hope they feel as good as we do about this."

This Saturday those student teams and the students they selected will be back in the cafeteria to wrap their gifts.