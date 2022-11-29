Thomas County Sheriff's Office makes arrest in relation to death investigation

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it made an arrest in relation to a death investigation.

Torrii Fedrick, whose maiden last name is Robinson, was detained Monday and was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and felony theft by taking.

On Sept. 5, 2021, the sheriff’s office said it received a request from the Thomas County Coroner’s Office to investigate a possible poisoning death.

The sheriff’s office said it along with the Thomasville Office of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation jointly conducted a 14-month investigation into the death of Torrii’s husband, Phil Fedrick.