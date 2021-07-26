Thomas County Sheriff’s Office K9 donated bullet, stab protective vest

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomas County Sheriff’s Office announced K9 Flex will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

TCSO says K9 Flex’s vest is sponsored by Dale Meeker of Bantam, CT and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Dennis Meeker.”

According to TCSO, there are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283 and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.