Thomas County Sheriff's Office hosts microchip clinic as a way to reduce dog overflow

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — “We got him chipped as soon as we adopted him 4 years ago,” said Matt Snider, Community Member.

Matt Snider is a community member in Thomasville and believes the Sheriff’s Office is making the right call with its microchip clinic. He says though his dog, Blue, has never gotten out he believes in taking preventive measures.

“I think that’s a great idea. Anything the department can do to reunite people with their lost animals is a fantastic idea,” said Snider.

Thomas County’s Sheriff’s Office will host two microchip clinics next month.

This comes after a partnership between the Humane Society and the county ended back in December. Now, the sheriff’s office is working overtime to pick up where the humane society has left off.

“Well we’re in the infant stages right now. We’ve had to hire people. One person has been hired for animal services. Now we’re in the process of hiring the second person,” said Chuck McDonald, Patrol/Animal Services Commander for Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

Within the last 2 months animal services at the sheriff’s office have had to deal with 120 animals while still being in the midst of making adjustments. Things like hiring more staff, building a new animal shelter, and now they are looking into preventive measures to gain animal control.

“I think it will help us out instrumentally. It amazes me how many animals are not chipped in Thomasville,” said McDonald.

The sheriff’s office will hold their microchip clinic March 4th at the Thomas County Health Department.