Thomas County residents upset with water well outages

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — "Everyone is very nice," said Dawn Mullen.

After spending a year looking for a home Dawn Mullen thought her family found the perfect one.

"Most of them are very well kept. Most of them are brick ranches," said Mullen.

That was until they noticed every time there was a storm, they would lose electricity causing their well to stop working. Meaning no showers, no washing dishes, or even flushing their toilet.

"We frequently were out of electricity and water here," said Mullen.

Mullen said it's a monthly occurrence going up to three days at one point without any water at times, leading to boil water advisories.

The well is privately owned.

Mullen said she and other homeowners have asked the owner to install a generator, but nothing has happened.

And they're growing concerned about the quality of their water during those times when the power goes out.

"So, I would call, and I wouldn't get a phone call back or I would call, and they would say they'd get to that and then I’d have to call again," said Mullen.

So, I reached out to the owner Sabra Foy myself with those concerns.

"We've done everything we can to make sure everyone is satisfied with the water system," said Foy. "Everything we've done is by is the standard of code by the Georgia Association Rural Water."

I also took those water concerns to Deputy Director of the Georgia Rural Water Association Jay Matthews. "Looking at the drinking water reports, this system is in regulatory compliance and good drinking water quality," said Matthews.

As for those boil water advisories, "Pressure will drop for various reasons. If it does you have to issue a boil water advisory," said Matthews.

While tests show that the water quality is good in this community, Matthews agrees that a generator would help keep water flowing for this community.