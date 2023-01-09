Thomas County preps for Martin Luther King Jr. Festival

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — “One of the ways in which we honor his legacy is by being in service to others,” said Lisa Scully.

For its 13th anniversary the MLK Walking Festival is back. What once started as a 2-mile walk to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. is now being called a multi-faceted festival. The event includes a comedy show, a food giveaway, inspirational speakers, and more.

When it comes to planning an event like this this, Restoration Tabernacle Ministries volunteers are digging deep using their own personal funds to get things going. Though, they are grateful for sponsors who have stepped in and partnered with them to make this event a success such as Hands on Thomas County.

“So, for us MLK service day is all about partnership in the community and coming together to honor Dr. King’s legacy," said Scully.

Because of sponsorships such as Hands on Thomas County, Restoration Tabernacle Ministries decided to shake things up and to get more youth involved in the celebration.

“My family and I recently took a trip to Washington D.C. and when we took that trip, we thought this would be awesome to have a young person from our hometown that might not be able to go or might want to go and just hasn’t had a chance,” said Dr. Geneva Scott-King.

The celebration will host a raffle for kids 8 and up, and one parent, to win a free trip to Washington D.C. to tour the National MLK monument.

All is asked, a donation of a canned good to enter the raffle. Those donations will later be taken to a local soup kitchen.

“We want to teach our young people how to give back to the community,” said Scott-King.

The celebration will take place all weekend long and has something fun the entire family can enjoy. Coordinators will also be giving out two scholarships for two lucky high school students.

