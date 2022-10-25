Thomas County Library receives backlash from residents about reading material for children

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomas County’s Public Library is receiving backlash from residents from what some say is inappropriate reading material for children.

The books in question vary from topics such as the LGBTQ+ community, sex education, and cultural diversity. In total Thomas County Library has received 31 forms of book reconsiderations from the public. Residents are asking for books to be removed from children’s sections and placed under adult material. Two books that have been reported more than once being ‘It’s Perfectly Normal’ and ‘All Boys Aren’t Blue.’

Holly Phillips has been in her field for 10 years. She believes this situation is providing an opportunity for everyone to learn from one another.

“That’s why it’s so important to have a really strong material reconsideration policy. It’s always possible that we have something on our shelf that a parent or a community member might find objectionable and that gives us an opportunity to review it,” says Phillips.

Now, Thomas County Library Board Officials review the requests of the residents, and a meeting will be held November 21st.