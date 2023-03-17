Thomas County hosting free microchip clinic Saturday

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — If you live in Thomas County and you don't have your pet microchipped, there's a free event happening Saturday March 18 that can help you change that.

Captain Chuck McDonald with the Thomas County Sheriff's Office said many of the animals they pick up don't have microchips. They're trying to get every animal in Thomas County microchipped, so if a pet goes missing, they can easily be reunited with their owner.

"With most of the stray dogs that we encounter I think we've had maybe less than a dozen that are microchipped," Captain McDonald explained. "So it's easy if they're microchipped these guys can pick them up return them to the owner and make them aware that they need to keep them properly restrained."

The event is Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Thomas County Health Department, located at 484 Smith Avenue.

You must show proof of residency for the county. Lifetime registration is included with the microchip.