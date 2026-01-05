Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Thomas County Fire: 1 dead after mobile home fire early Sunday morning

Another person was seriously injured, and a dog also died in the fire.
Posted

Thomas County's Fire Chief says one person has died after a mobile home caught fire early Sunday morning. He says another person was seriously injured, and the fire also killed a dog.

Chief Chris Jones says the fire happened at a home by Highway 84 and Singletary Road.

Thomas County Fire Chief Chris Jones says the deadly fire took place near Highway 84 and Singletary Road.

Crews responded at around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning, and over half of the home was burning. It took firefighters around 25 minutes to put out the fire.

Crews stayed on the scene for hours to assess the scene. The State Fire Marshal's Office is still investigating how it happened.

Chief Jones says the injured person was transported to a burn facility for treatment.

He adds cooler night temperatures can increase the risk of a fire. He's encouraging neighbors to check their smoke detectors or call and get some installed for free.

