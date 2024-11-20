Thomas County considers sales tax proposal to reduce property taxes

The Floating Local Option Sales Tax (FLOST) is a new statewide option approved on November 5th.

If implemented, FLOST could generate $10.5 million annually, reducing property taxes for homeowners across six cities in Thomas County.



Watch the video to see what local homeowners and officials are saying.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

A new sales tax could bring major relief to property owners in Thomas County.

"If it reduces the property taxes, it's a very good thing to have," said Pritcsett.

I'm taking a closer look at how this proposal could shift the tax burden and what it means for you.

If implemented, it could reduce property taxes for homeowners across six cities in Thomas County, cutting the property tax burden by 55%.

"I've been paying property taxes ever since I bought my home back in 63," said Pritcsett.

For homeowners like Jerald Pritcsett, property taxes have only gone up, adding to financial pressure over the years.

"It has gone up, yes," said Pritcsett.

Under FLOST, $10.5 million in sales tax revenue would replace part of the $18.4 million currently collected in property taxes.

This means less reliance on homeowners to fund local services.

"What it does is it transfers the tax burden from the property taxpayer to the sales tax payer, so it just depends on where you are in the community as to whether you would think this is a good idea or not," said Stevenson.

Mike Stevenson, County manager says the proposal is revenue-neutral for the county, meaning it wouldn't change the total revenue collected—just how it's collected.

But for some neighbors like Jerald this shift is more balanced.

"Everybody when they buy something, they pay taxes on it and that's a fair tax," said Pritcsett.

But before any decisions are made, county commissioners are waiting to hear from residents.

"I've been in government a long time, and I've heard people repeatedly say, 'I would rather pay sales tax than more property tax.' So this is an opportunity for those people to voice their opinion," said Stevenson.

Your opinion matters—reach out to your county commissioners to share your thoughts before any decisions are made.