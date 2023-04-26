Thomas County Central High School gets a 'Taste of College'

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomas County high schoolers are getting a taste of college this week. Students are trying menu items from five different schools including University of Georgia, to Georgia Southern, to ABAC.

Lauren Duplantis, School Nutrition Director for the district said the week helps them expose students to different menus.

"We just reached out and said hey would you be willing to share this with us, what are your dining hall favorites, what do the kids really like, and can we recreate them here at Thomas County Central? so this is year two of taste of college and it's just gotten bigger and better this year," said Duplantis.

Masato Vasaya, a junior at Thomas County Central High School said even though he still has a year of high school left. Now he knows what to expect when he goes off to college.

"I was wondering about how the food was going to be during college time so I'm more lenient now that I know more about it so I'm a little more comfortable about it," said Vasaya.

Paige Parkerson is a sophomore and said she has been able to try new foods that she really liked.

"Those rib bites those were interesting, I've never really seen those here but a lot of people at my lunch table liked them too," said Parkerson.

Duplantis said Taste of College is a bigger lesson for students about how nutritious food can taste as good as the less nutritious options.

"Good food that's good for you can still taste good, so I love that they're excited about this, they're willing to try it and when they come back and say I liked it I really enjoyed it, I know that they'll go out and maybe make those choices again so that excites me," said Duplantis.

Parkerson added taste of college helped her feel connected to her sister who's away at school.

"My sister goes to college so it was kind of cool, she's at Georgia, so it's kind of cool to see what food she's offered to eat there," said Parkerson.

Vasaya hopes people will be encouraged to try different foods, since those options aren't always available.

"We always have the normal lunch options but it's really interesting to try out these new foods because it will help you," said Vasaya.

Duplantis said Taste of College week has been a hit two years in a row now, she's hoping the tradition will continue for years to come.