Thomas County approves first property tax hike in over a decade

Property taxes in Thomas County are increasing for the first time in 12 years.

“It’s very hard when you add that much to an already stretched budget,” said Ansley.

Neighbors in Thomas County are facing a new challenge: a property tax increase.

This first tax hike in 12 years will add about $179 to the average homeowner’s bill and $154 for non-homeowners.

With inflation already stretching budgets, many residents are worried about this extra financial strain.

“My grocery bill has doubled and it’s just me and my son and I’ve spent twice as much as I was a year ago,” said Ansley.

Martha Ansley, who’s lived in Thomas County her whole life, says this tax increase is a heavy burden, especially for herself and her two sisters, who are all retired and on fixed incomes.

“It’s very hard because they’re living on fixed incomes, and some of them are barely making it on their income," said Ansley.

Joey Holland, Chief Financial Officer, tells me the decision has already been approved.

“We held three required public hearings for the tax increase. The school board unanimously approved the increase to 12.67 mills for 2024,” said Holland.

Holland tells me this increase is essential to qualify for a $12.6 million grant from the state. To receive this grant, the county must meet a minimum effective rate of 14.

“The rollback this year was under 11, so we did not want to jeopardize losing that $12.6 million,” said Holland.

He says neighbors can reassess their property to potentially qualify for lower taxes.

“If they believe that it’s not accurate, they have an opportunity every year when they get their assessment notice to appeal that,” said Holland.

Ansley suggests setting up financial programs to help neighbors pay their property taxes in smaller, manageable amounts.

“A system where they can pay a little each month instead of having to pay one lump sum that would probably help,” said Ansley.

This tax increase only applies to neighbors living in Thomas County and outside of city limits.