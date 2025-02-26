Thomas County Animal Shelter reaches capacity before official opening

The shelter has already taken in more animals than it did all of last year, despite not officially being open.

Animal control responded to 564 calls last year, with about 140 involving stray or abandoned animals.



Watch the video to fund out why the shelter is already almost full and what’s next for the facility.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

Neighbors have been pushing for stronger animal control measures for years in Thomas County.

Now, the new animal shelter is ready to open—and it's already at capacity.

"We didn't have anything in place. The humane society handled animal control for years, and when the county took over, we had to have a shelter," said McDonald.

After years of neighbors calling for better animal control—including updated ordinances and a shelter—the county is making changes.

Chuck McDonald, Thomas County Animal Services Captain, says even with limited resources, they responded to 564 calls last year.

About 140 were for abandoned or stray animals.

"People don't understand yet fully that we can fill up in an hour if we went out and picked up every stray animal there was. That's not what we're trying to do," said McDonald.

What they are trying to do is prioritize space for animals that are injured or dangerous while reuniting lost pets with their owners whenever possible.

The new shelter can hold 80 animals, and right now, it's already at 68.

Since opening, they've taken in more animals in a few months than they did all last year.

Officials tells me they want neighbors to know safety comes first—for both the community and the animals.

Every animal gets vet care, including vaccinations, deworming, and a check-up.

"I think the main thing is people think we pick them up just to put them to sleep, and that's not at all the case. We've held dogs for over a hundred days. Until we have a reason, that's not something we do," said Blaine Spires, shelter's director.

She says If an animal isn't adoptable because of health or behavior issues, they have to let them go, since the shelter can't keep them forever.

Plans to expand are already on the table.

With the shelter filling up fast, they're looking at adding more kennels and an adoption center sooner than expected.

Another thing the shelter is working on is fencing in this area so the dogs have space to roam and get some air.

As for when the shelter will open, that’s still being worked out. The priority right now is caring for all the animals coming in.

