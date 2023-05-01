Thomas Co. Sheriff's Office warns public of warrant scam

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. — Thomas County Sheriff's Office is warning the local community of a recent warrant scam.

According to the sheriff's office, they have received multiple calls about citizens being notified by phone that the sheriff's office have warrants out for them, and in order to dismiss the warrant, they must pay a sum of money.

The sheriff's office says no one at the sheriff's office will contact anyone by phone about a warrant nor ever ask anyone to pay them any sum of money to dismiss the warrant.

Thomasville Police Department added that the police department will also never ask for money over the phone in order to dismiss a warrant.