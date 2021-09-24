'Think Transit': StarMetro asks community to look towards Tallahassee transit's future

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Community leaders are asking the community to get involved in the future of the City of Tallahassee's transit system.

StarMetro, the City of Tallahassee’s mass transportation system, is asking for community input to help StarMetro plan routes, design the Southside Transit Center and map out future needs is critical in meeting the City’s strategic goals to provide accessible, efficient and equitable public transportation.

They're will host three open-house-style meetings next week.

Each meeting will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m., with a 15-minute presentation at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, like wearing a mask and social distancing.

Meetings will be held:

Additionally, ambassadors will conduct rider surveys on StarMetro buses next week.

A customer survey is also available online at Talgov.com/ThinkTransit.

This is the third set of community meetings for StarMetro’s 2021 Major Update, which includes efforts to update its Comprehensive Operational Analysis (COA). The COA is a deep dive into StarMetro’s existing service operations that helps identify ways to capitalize on system strengths and address weaknesses.

One area that has already expressed a need for more routes is Frenchtown.

Alicia Ramirez lives in Frenchtown and has used the StarMetro bus system for over two years. She said some days she's missed work from not catching the bus and walking over 5 blocks to the next stop, which not everyone can do.

"We have elderly people that can't walk that far," Ramirez said. "So, they'll have to go to another bus stop if they miss one because otherwise, they'll have to sit there an hour and wait."

This problem is one of many StarMetro is looking to address by adding more routes and stops.

Meanwhile, The city of Tallahassee has approved the Frenchtown neighborhood to apply for a $300,000 grant that will survey areas of the community most in need of additional bus stops.

This is a step Ramirez is excited about.

"It would be nice to have some extra bus routes here," Ramirez said.