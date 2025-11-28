The West Gadsden Historical Society is preparing for its annual Christmas Bazaar

GREENSBORO, Fla. (WTXL) — Supporting local business while getting into the Christmas spirit.



The West Gadsden Historical Society is gearing up for their annual Christmas Bazaar.

The free event encourages neighbors to shop local while also giving the community an opportunity to explore Gadsden County history inside of the Dezell House Museum.

Watch the video to hear from the nonprofit's President as she shares what she looks forward to the most leading up to the event.

In the Greensboro neighborhood, organizers with the West Gadsden Historical Society are gearing up for their annual Christmas Bazaar.

With a goal of easing the community into the holiday spirit while also encouraging neighbors to shop locally.

The free event will have 20 vendors on site.

WGHS will offer new creations, various vintage items, and there will be a special appearance from Santa Claus.

President of the West Gadsden Historical Society, Jane Clark, talked to us about what she's looking forward to the most.

"I look forward to seeing the people and visiting and making that contact and connection. If people don't know about us having a bazaar, having an event for them to come and learn about West Gadsden and the history. I mean, that's our passion!" said Clark.

This year’s Christmas Bazaar will be held in front of WGHS’s Dezell House, located off of East 8th Street, on Saturday, November 29th, from 10 AM through 2 PM.

