The Vashti Center is hosting event for Mental Health Awareness Month

The Vashti Center is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for most people gathered dressed like a butterfly.
Posted at 6:23 PM, May 04, 2022
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Two out of 10 children have an emotional behavioral health issue.

Thomasville’s Vashti Center is doing their part by hosting an event May 6th   for Mental Health Awareness Month.

They are attempting to break the Guinness World Record for most people gathered dressed like a butterfly.

Chaplin for The Vashti Center, Amanda Messer says, “Our brand at Vashti is a butterfly and it’s tied to our mission which is healing, hope, and transformation for children and families. We really focus on helping those with mental health issues and feel that the butterfly is a really good representation of what we hope for these children and families.”

The Vashti Center is hopeful that this event will bring awareness and lead to destigmatizing mental health.

Also, to celebrate this month they will be hosting another event May 14th.

