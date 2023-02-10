The Tallahassee Highland Games returns this weekend after 10 year hiatus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The rainy weather is not dampening the hopes of the organizers of the Highland Games.

The Scottish-themed festival kicks off rain or shine on Saturday at Apalachee Regional Park. It's the first time the games have been hosted in Tallahassee in 10 years.

Ryan May, Highland Games Organizer, hopes to bring the community together through traditional Scottish culture and friendly competition.

"You kind of look at Scottish culture, maybe you know about it, maybe you don't and this is the place to come find out. It is a bunch of folks getting around from sporting, the music, the dancing. We've got archery. And, as far as I am concerned, everyone is family out here," May said.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online but also will be available on the day of the events. There are events happening on February 11 and 12 at Apalachee Regional Park, you can find a full schedule of events on the Highland Games website.