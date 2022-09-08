The Tallahassee Ballet hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for new building

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today the Tallahassee Ballet hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony in celebration of opening its new location.

The new building was purchased last year but the ceremony was pushed back due to covid. This year the Ballet also celebrates its 50th anniversary. With 55 dancers the dance company was able to go from a local studio to a professional company.

President Trina Searcy feels that things couldn’t come at a better time.

“What we’re most excited about today is having you all here to see how new location, our new building, and how fabulous it is. It is absolutely fabulous and we’re so excited to be here,” says Searcy.

The ballet company will host a performance September 23rd and 25th at the Opperman Music Hall.