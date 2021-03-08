The Sharing Tree buys bus for mobile art studio

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee's Sharing Tree is now going mobile after shutting its doors at its Midtown location in January.

Sharing Tree executive director Carly Sinnadurai said they decided to buy a bus to convert into a mobile art studio for families in underserved areas.

The bus will offer kids a way to express their creativity, without having to travel into the city.

Sinnadurai said the new idea also allows them to eliminate the cost of rent during a time when money is tight.

"In order to reach everybody through art, we need to be mindful that not everybody can get to a location," said Sinnadurai. "So this is just yet another branch of the sharing tree I'm really excited about it."

The Sharing Tree will also be offering a pop-up preschool in partnership with the South City Foundation and Whole Child Leon Starting March 15.