Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

The Sharing Tree buys bus for mobile art studio

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:13 AM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 08:57:17-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee's Sharing Tree is now going mobile after shutting its doors at its Midtown location in January.

Sharing Tree executive director Carly Sinnadurai said they decided to buy a bus to convert into a mobile art studio for families in underserved areas.

The bus will offer kids a way to express their creativity, without having to travel into the city.

Sinnadurai said the new idea also allows them to eliminate the cost of rent during a time when money is tight.

"In order to reach everybody through art, we need to be mindful that not everybody can get to a location," said Sinnadurai. "So this is just yet another branch of the sharing tree I'm really excited about it."

The Sharing Tree will also be offering a pop-up preschool in partnership with the South City Foundation and Whole Child Leon Starting March 15.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project