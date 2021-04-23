The Salvation Army of Tallahassee recruiting volunteers for Emergency Disaster Services

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It’s a giant food truck on wheels that can dish up to 1,000 meals a day.

“It has a full kitchen inside. Everything from refrigerator, freezer, stovetops, ovens, microwaves, coffee pots.”

Julie Smith is the Social Services Program Coordinator with The Salvation Army of Tallahassee. She’s recruiting volunteers to be a part of the Emergency Disaster Services. It’s a chance to help communities here and beyond get back on their feet after a natural disaster.

“So we're always called upon to go anywhere and everywhere. The Carolina's for Florence. I mean we’ve been everywhere.”

This truck plays a big part in helping families in need from natural disaster relief to providing meals.

“I guess Julie just liked us so now she just brought us back to get trained for disaster relief,” says John Fung, a student at Florida State University and a member of Alpha Delta. He says the fraternity is always looking for a way to get involved. He and his friend Cameron Schulhof said it’s about putting in the extra effort.

“We did two weekends, full days both days and you know they taught us how to cook the food and how to drive the truck,” Cameron said.

They both assist with Feed the Need — a program that helps feed families and neighbors who can’t afford dinner here in Tallahassee every Thursday.

Training takes place on Saturday. There are four courses you have to complete before you can become a volunteer. You can find out more information about The Salvation Army of Tallahassee by clicking here.