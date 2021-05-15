The Robert and Elaine Woodward Heritage Garden opens in Quincy

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — A walk through history, The University of Florida breaking ground at the Robert and Elaine Woodward Heritage Garden in Quincy.

It features plants from Gadsden County and the big bend that have been around for the past 300 years.

The North Florida Research and Education Center says more will soon be added to the garden and hopes the garden will help educate the public about some of the local history of the Big Bend.

"We hope that this will be a way they can come and see and experience some of the plants that were important to those who came before us, in terms of the native Americans and the pioneers and settlers," said Dr. Gary Stone of Gardens of the Big Bend.

The Garden at 155 Research Road in Quincy is free to the public, with 10 other gardens in the park to explore.