The Respect Yourself Task Force gather with community leaders to create new ideas to help stop violence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — ANCHOR: Baptist to discuss more ways to put an end to violence. Though they weren’t alone.

The Leon County Children’s Services Council, Sheriff’s Office, and The Clean Start Initiative all attended the event and gave different ideas on how to connect with the youth. The ideas included things like Respect yourself military boot camp, police athletic clubs, concerts, and even financial incentives. The one thing everyone agreed on is that something needed to be done.

“Our kids are killing each other. This is something that has been brewing, brewing, and brewing. This is personal,” said Ceka Rose Green, Executive Director for Leon County Children's Services Council.

As for what’s next, the group plans to hold meetings such as this again in the near future.