The Moratorium is over: How to reconnect utilities disconnected in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After more than a year of halting utility disconnections, Tallahassee families are at risk of getting their power turned off again as the City of Tallahassee's utility disconnection grace period has ended.

The City of Tallahassee says it won't disconnect every home with an outstanding bill immediately. Instead, they're working with people, asking anyone concerned about paying the bill to call and set up a payment plan.

However, once your utilities have been disconnected, you'll have to pay more than the outstanding amount in order to reconnect.

If your City of Tallahassee utilities have been disconnected there are several ways to reconnect, and various reconnect fees:

In-Person: Go to Customer Account Services at the Frenchtown Renaissance Center, 435 N. Macomb St., during normal business hours and pay the bill and any reconnection fees. Service will be restored the same day.

By Phone: Call 850-891-4968 and use our new interactive phone system for reconnection requests.

After-Hour Reconnections: After-hour services are available to our customers from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday excluding observed holidays.

Additional fees apply to after-hour reconnections after 8 p.m. See table below.

After-hours fees are billed to the next statement. Upon making payment, please call the City of Tallahassee at 850-891-4968 to provide the payment confirmation number. The after-hours dispatcher will use the confirmation number to verify the transaction. Once the payment has been verified, the dispatcher will initiate the reconnect process.

Reconnection Fees



Tallahassee Utility Service Disconnection Fee for Nonpayment Additional After-Hour Fees* Electric $28.50 $30.00 Water $28.50 $30.00 Gas $28.50 $30.00

If you are at risk of having utilities disconnected and need financial assistance, the City of Tallahassee has options to help.

Deposit Deferrals and Installments - When establishing new services, customers may be allowed to waive or defer the deposit or schedule installments on their utility bill.

