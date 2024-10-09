The Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation seeks donations for Helene relief

The Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation asks neighbors to donate at one of three drop-off sites.

The organization has helped 6 counties in the area following Hurricane Helene

They're gearing up for more outreach following Milton.

Watch the video to hear from the organization's founder.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“But you know, after I leave these people and I go home, coming back down the road in my truck.. it’s all tears.”

The Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation is no stranger to outreach in our local communities.

Due to the devastation left behind from Hurricane Helene, the foundation has managed to serve 6 neighboring counties.

While over in our Northwest Tallahassee neighborhood the Foundation’s founder, Tim Mosley, was on his way out of Operation BBQ Relief.

Operation BBQ Relief contacted Mosley to help deliver meals to families that might not be able to make it to their drive-in location.

Mosley shares how he plans to find neighbors in Madison County that are in need.

“We’re going to the people. They don’t come to us. We going into the heart of these communities, where these people can’t drive and get out. So, we’re going to them, we’ll serve them, we’ll love and encourage them and let them know we’re all in this together.” said Mosley.

The Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation needs donations. Items can be left at Revels Market (4151 Woodville Highway), Morning Start Storgage (5086 Tennessee Capital Boulevard), or Gandy Printers (1800 S. Monroe Street).

