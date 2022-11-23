The Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation gives back in a big way for the holidays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation passed out free plates in Frenchtown.

On the eve of Thanksgiving the organization supplied over 50 turkeys, vegetables, drinks, and plates to the community. Founder Tim Mosley predicted they would be able to feed over 350 people. The event was sponsored by several local organizations within Tallahassee.

Now for the 11th year Founder Tim Mosley is making the event even bigger and better.

“God has provided us everything we need and some of our wants to keep doing what we do,” said Tim Mosley.

Mosley hopes everyone takes away a hot meal and the thought that this is the season of sharing, hope, and love.

