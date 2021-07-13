Watch
The Latest: Georgia cases, hospitalizations creep upward

John Bazemore/AP
In this July 7, 2021, photo Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during an interview at his campaign office in Atlanta. Kemp’s office says it was surprised to hear federal officials were reevaluating its plan to overhaul how state residents buy health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. The director of Kemp’s Office of Health Strategy and Coordination said in a recent letter that the move by the Biden administration suggests it wants to revisit the plan's approval, which he said is not allowed. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Brian Kemp
Posted at 3:20 PM, Jul 13, 2021
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTXL) — In Georgia, the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have been creeping upward over the past few weeks.

The state’s seven-day average of new cases stood at 743, up from 365 on June 25. Some 663 people were hospitalized with COVID – just over 4% of the state’s patient count and up from 423 on June 19, according to state data.

Both numbers are nowhere near January peaks, but health experts say they show the need for more people to get vaccinated. Only 39% of state residents are fully vaccinated, well below the rate in other states.

State health officials teamed up with the Atlanta Motor Speedway over the weekend to promote vaccination at a concert ahead of a NASCAR race.

