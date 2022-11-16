The Justice of Administration Commission donated teddy bears to children through LCSO

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Today the Justice of Administration Commission donated teddy bears to children impacted by trauma or illness through the Leon County Sherriff’s Office.

The idea came about after the agency’s workplace enhancement team came together and decided they wanted to do something good for the community. From there the agency collected over 100 stuffed animals amongst their company.

Manager Review Specialist Olivia Jones feels that giving brings the community together.

“It feels really good. Why, because we’ve got so many things that are happening. So many people are going through so much right now. It’s good to know that we can come together and show love and compassion,” says Olivia Jones.

Jones goes on to say that the Justice of Administration Commission is hoping to make this donation an annual event.