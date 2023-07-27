The Havana community gather for memorial

HAVANA — Emotions were high as words against gun violence were said at Havana City Hall Thursday morning.

"If we don't do anything about it this will not be the end" Chaplain Jimmy Salters said.

People of Havana gathered to remember the lives that were lost in the Brown and Thomas family Sunday, July 23.

"The loss of life is painful either way you go but when its violence, its unexplainable." Chaplain Salters said.

Two Havana native sisters were killed at Mission Hills Apartments in Tallahassee.

"I've felt a certain loss because i am tied to Gadsden County and Havana and I've known the family my whole life" Chaplain Salters said.

Gadsden County Sheriff's Office Chaplain, Jimmy Salters knows the two ladies who were killed. He's known them since they were children.

"Its hurting our young people and out community" Chaplain Salters said.

This shooting, although in Tallahassee, brings gun violence to the forefront in neighboring Havana. A report from Leon County shows there were 30 homicides in 2022. So far this year in Tallahassee, there's been at least 9 homicides.

Right now the family does not want to comment on the incident at this time. friends of the victims say they are heart broken.

"We as a community are one and we support people at such a time as this" Chaplain Salters said.

According to TPD, the suspect took his own life.

