The Happening set to return to VSU on August 25

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta State University (VSU) is set to host its annual fall semester tradition "The Happening" on Thursday, August 25.

The 31st annual event serves as an opportunity for exhibitors to market their products and services to VSU students, as well as recruiting future employees for their businesses.

Both local and on-campus organizations, departments, colleges and programs reportedly participate in the informational fair.

“To get the students’ attention, many exhibitors offer door prizes, set up displays and games, and give away food samples and promotional items in addition to providing specific information about their products and services,” said Director of VSU's Office of Student Life Robin Vickery, which sponsors The Happening every year.

According to VSU, the event strives to be bigger and better each year.

Exhibitors may register at www.valdosta.edu/happening. Registration closes at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Registration fee is $50 and booth spaces are approximately10 feet by 10 feet.

For more inforamtion about the event and registration, contact VSU’s Office of Student Life at (229) 333-5674.