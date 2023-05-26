The Greater Bond Community receives a new makeover

The Greater Bond Community is getting a bit of a makeover.

The Council on Culture & Arts partnered with the City of Tallahassee and Bloomberg Philanthropies to make crosswalk art. It's called asphalt art and Friday's location was at the intersection of Saxton and Tucker Street.

The focus is education, with the words 'Think Big' painted right across the crosswalk by Bond Elementary.

Public Arts Manager Sam Joslin said their goal is to uplift the community. "So public art in general can bring a community together," said Joslin. "It creates a shared sense of creativity and so specifically with this project we did want to bring in people who had and affiliation with this neighborhood just to tie it back to the community."

Another asphalt painting event will be held Saturday at Saxton and Linear Park and Saxton and Osceola Street.

