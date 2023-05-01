New updates on the future of Tallahassee Classical School following controversies that threw the school in the national spotlight.

Tallahassee Classical School Board Chair Barney Bishop said Interim Principal Cara Wynn will permanently fill the role.

Wynn has been serving as the school's interim Principal following the forced resignation of former Principal Hope Carrasquilla in March.

While the board said there were three other issues, the resignation followed a lesson on the sculpture of David that some parents found inappropriate. At the center of some complaints; parents not given proper notice about the lesson.

That story made headlines internationally with many criticizing how it was handled, including Hillsdale College.

The College issued a statement on what happened at TCS was the "drama around teaching Michelangelo's "David" Sculpture, one of the most important works of art in existence, has become a distraction from, and a parody of, the actual aims of Classical Education."

The College went on to revoke the School's license from it's curricular material; causing concerns from parents over what the future held for students.

Monday we learned from Chair Bishop that the school would continue using the curriculum since it's considered open source material.

However, they will not be allowed to use the Hillsdale College K-12 Program Guide, which gives an overview on what topics to teach, what order they should be taught in and resources for the teachers using the materials.

As for Carrasquilla, she is currently overseas getting a lesson on the sculpture that threw her into the international spotlight.

After gaining international attention, the Director of the Galleria dell'Accademia, Cecilie Hollberg, invited the art class students, parents and educators from Tallahassee Classical to visit the museum in Florence and see the David statue in person.

We spoke with Hollberg back in March on the reasoning behind her open invitation.

"To show them what beauty means and to show them also that this is pure beauty and nothing else and that this has nothing to do with pornography and I mean this is really important to show them and to teach them," said Hollberg.

Carrasquilla has taken Hollberg up on her offer. Her family arrived in Florence on Friday to visit the museum and meet with Hollberg in person.

According to the museum, 50% of their visitors who come to the museum to see David are from the United States.

The museum sent ABC 27 a statement quoting Carrisquilla saying, "There is nothing wrong with the human body in and of itself, and there's no other way to Michelangelo would have done him wrong to sculpt him in any other way. So I think it's wonderful, and I still appreciate being here."